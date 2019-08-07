BAR HARBOR — Acadia National Park says the popular Precipice Trail is open now that nine peregrine falcon chicks have left their nests.
The Precipice Trail, the Valley Cove Trail and the Jordan Cliffs Trail are usually closed for part of each summer because of nesting peregrine falcon chicks.
A spokeswoman tells the Bangor Daily News that four peregrine falcon chicks fledged at the Precipice on the east face of Champlain Mountain; three at Jordan Cliffs; and two at Valley Cove over Somes Sound.
For now, Valley Cove Trail remains closed because of deteriorated walls, stone steps, and tread support structures. It’s expected to reopen in the fall.
