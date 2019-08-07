CASCO — The Maine Outdoor Film Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 16 from 8:15 to 10 p.m. at Hacker’s Hill. Admission is free, but the suggested donation is $5, with proceeds going to Loon Echo Land Trust.

Films to be screened include “Your Rivers Need You,” about the Red River in Kentucky; “Beyond the Horizon,” about why we’re drawn to the outdoors; “The Great Route,” about a stand-up paddleboard trip in Greenland; “Adaptive,” about disabled rock climbers; “Sue Vittner – Maine Artist,” about a local artist and “The Living Plant,” about the future.

For more information, visit maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

