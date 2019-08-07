A Massachusetts man who concealed fentanyl in his underwear pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Sean Anderson, 39, of Peabody, Massachusetts, entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Portland on Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank in a news release.

Anderson, who will be sentenced at a later date, could be facing up to 40 years in prison, between three years to life on supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

Maine State Police pulled Anderson over for speeding on Interstate 95 in York on May 7. A trooper recovered a package containing about 9 grams of fentanyl that he found on the ground next to Anderson’s car. Anderson intentionally threw the drugs on the ground, police said.

Intake workers at the York County Jail said they found two additional packages containing 52 grams of fentanyl in Anderson’s underwear when he was being booked at the jail.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, caused 66 percent of the 74 fatal overdoses in first three months of 2019, and 79 percent of opioid-related overdose deaths during the same period, the Maine Attorney General’s Office reported last month.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: