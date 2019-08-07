GORHAM–The Huskies have a new top dog.

The University of Southern Maine Athletics Department announced on Friday, Aug. 2 that Sam Manders will take over head coaching duties for the men’s lacrosse team.

“I’d like to thank the search committee and USM for this opportunity, and I’m really excited about taking over the program,” Manders said in a press release. “I believe there is a lot of potential in the state to grow this program, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Tobey Farrington vacates the head coaching post, which he held for a single season. Farrington leaves to focus on his full-time gig as a firefighter in South Portland.

Manders has been a head coach with the 207 Lacrosse club program since 2010. He coached for Deering in 2009, and led the Yarmouth Middle School boys in 2018. This past spring, he guided the North Yarmouth Academy Panthers to a decisive win in the Class C State Championship.

Manders graduated from Canton High School in New York in 2002, then attended Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire for a year. Following that, he joined the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons, where he played for three seasons – from ’04-06 – before graduating with a degree in conservation biology (including a minor in environmental outdoor education) in ’07.

Men’s lax gained varsity status at USM in 2001; the program has had five coaches – six, now – in its life. The Huskies went 6-8 overall in 2019.

Al Bean directs athletics at USM.

