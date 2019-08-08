A natural gas leak has temporarily closed the entrance ramp to the northbound service plaza in Kennebunk along the Maine Turnpike.

The exit ramp serving Exit 25 remained open for vehicles leaving the highway, according to the turnpike’s website.

The Kennebunk Fire Department was on scene Thursday afternoon and utility workers had shut off the gas supply to the service plaza, said Erin Courtney, spokeswoman for the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The entrance was shut down because first responders did not want travelers driving through the gas cloud, Courtney said.

The gas leak also means there will not be any hot food at the service plaza until the gas service is repaired and restored, Courtney said. It’s unclear when the entrance to the service plaza will reopen.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: