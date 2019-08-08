A man was found dead Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Athens, drawing a large response from firefighting crews in surrounding Somerset County towns.

The man’s identification was not immediately available from authorities and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The call of a structure fire at 15 North Road came around 9 p.m., according to Travis Thompson, the assistant fire chief in Athens who responded to the scene. Thompson said there was one victim, a man, who was found dead in the home when firefighters arrived to battle the blaze.

No one else was in the home at the time, Thompson said, and there was no indication at the scene of the fire’s origin nor any indication of suspicious activity.

“We started on the outside and worked our way into the residence,” Thompson said Thursday morning. “We had it under control in an hour, an hour-and-a-half. We had a lot of towns respond, about all of central Maine.”

Thompson said the home was destroyed and there were no other injuries beyond the fatality in the residence.

Scott Richardson, a sergeant with the fire marshal’s office northern division, said investigators were at the scene Thursday but did not yet have the name of the man or the fire’s cause. Richardson said three people lived at the home, but just the man who died was there at the time.

The American Red Cross said in a statement it was working with the family who lived at the residence and offering assistance.

