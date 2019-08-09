SOCCER

Liverpool opened its bid to end a 30-year English title drought Friday by beating visiting Norwich 4-1 with four goals in the first half against the Premier League newcomers.

Grant Hanley’s own goal was followed by Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Divock Origi scoring for Liverpool, which was beaten to the trophy in May by Manchester City by one point but won the Champions League.

Promoted as the winner of the second-tier Championship, Norwich had an uncomfortable return to the Premier League after a three-year absence.

• Arsenal left Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac out of the squad for its opener Sunday at Newcastle because police are investigating “further security incidents” two weeks after the players fought off two knife-wielding men during an apparent robbery attempt.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: A federal judge ruled that former Kansas football coach David Beaty’s lawsuit against the school will proceed.

Beaty sued the university in in March, alleging breach of contract and claiming he’s owed $3 million. Beaty was fired in November after posting a 6-42 record in nearly four seasons.

• Duke receiver Jake Bobo, who was a projected starter, is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Serena Williams advanced to the semifinals at Toronto, beating Naomi Osaka of Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Williams, 37, ranked 10th and seeded eighth, won the event in 2001, 2011 and 2013 – all in Toronto – and has a tournament-record 33 victories in 37 matches. She won the last of her 72 singles titles in the 2017 Australian Open.

• Top-seeded Rafael Nadal rallied to reach the men’s semifinals at Montreal, beating No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

MURRAY RETURNING: Andy Murray said he accepted a wild-card invitation to make his return to singles competition at the Western & Southern Open next week in Mason, Ohio.

BOXING

TITLE FIGHT: Anthony Joshua’s promoters said his world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. will take place Dec. 7 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The British fighter will be trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO belts he lost June 1 to Ruiz at Madison Square Garden in New York.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Roy Hibbert, a former Georgetown center who spent nine seasons in the NBA, was hired by Philadelphia as a player development coach.

The 7-foot-2 Hibbert was drafted No. 17 overall in the first round by Toronto in 2008 and dealt to Indiana in a draft-day deal that became official two weeks later.

SAILING

COWES REGATTA: SailGP postponed Saturday’s two races in the regatta due to expected gale-force winds in England.

Officials said the foiling F50 catamarans should be able to get in three races Sunday.

GOLF

MAINE HALL: The 27th annual tournament and induction of five new members to the Maine Golf Hall of Fame will be held Sept. 5 at the Poland Spring Golf Club.

The inductees will be Rick Ambrose, Keenan Flanagan, Kristin Kannegieser, Cyndi Robbins and Gary Soule.

Ambrose is a two-time Maine Amateur champion, winning in 1971 and 1992, and finishing second in 1988.

Flanagan has been the head pro at Rockland Golf Club since 1998, transforming it into the No. 2 course in Maine and No. 20 course in New England, according to Golf Advisor.

Robbins has owned the Poland Springs resort since 1982 following a variety of hospitality roles there. Robbins and her late husband, Mel ,revamped the property, transforming the course into one of the best in the state.

Kannegieser is a two-time WMSGA champion with seven club championships. She also holds ladies club records at Martindale, Sugarloaf and Rockland.

Soule had been a PGA pro for 35 years, the last 13 at Somerset in Rockland.

– Staff and news services

