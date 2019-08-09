increase font size

Jordan Pond, Acadia National Park

<a href="https://www.nps.gov/acad/index.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">nps.gov/acadia</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Jordan+Pond/@44.3310489,-68.2640219,15z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4caebe8468de0ed3:0x73ccd81dbda083e8!8m2!3d44.3341277!4d-68.2571493" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Map</a><br> Quaint carriage roads deliver you to the 3.3-mile Shore Trail that allows visitors to this Acadia National Park icon to hike just feet from the water. The glacier-formed tarn is said to have a visibility depth of more than 40 feet and is framed by the North and South Bubbles. Enjoy the contrast of cool blue against the vivid green vegetation in summer or save your trip for the Kaleidoscope of colors that come in the fall. <em>Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer</em>