The thrills central Mainers experienced Friday at the 201st edition of the Skowhegan State Fair weren’t just on the rides, although you’d have a tough time convincing those who losing their corn dogs on the Fire Ball.

Those in the stands experienced thrills of their own as they watched the performers in the KSR Motorsports Night of Fire and Destruction tour fly through the air, fire and other vehicles.

Those masters of derring-do will perform over the weekend as the fair continues its run, while more traditional agricultural exhibits and activities will give fairgoers an opportunity to calm down and enjoy the best central Maine folks have to offer in the way of animals, food and hospitality.

The fair continues through the week until August 17.

