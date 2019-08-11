TENNIS

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury Sunday in Toronto.

Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.

Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

The final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.

After the chair umpire announced the retirement, Williams started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place check. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.”

• Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in Montreal in just 70 minutes.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III is withdrawing from consideration for the U.S. roster that will be sent to China this month for the FIBA World Cup.

Bagley was not immediately replaced, and unless that changes, the U.S. will have 16 players still in the mix for 12 final roster spots.

WNBA: Liz Cambage scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the visiting Connecticut Sun, 89-81.

• Alysha Clark scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat New York 84-69 on Sunday, spoiling the Liberty’s lone regular-season game at Barclays Center.

• Emma Meesseman scored a season-high 25 points, Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the host Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx, 101-78.

• Chelsea Gray scored seven of her 26 points in the final 1:25 and the Sparks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Chicago Sky 84-81 at Los Angeles.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Marcus Rashford scored twice, Anthony Martial grabbed another and substitute Daniel James completed the rout in his debut for Manchester United, which beat visiting Chelsea, 4-0.

American Christian Pulisic was given a tough welcome after he came on for his Chelsea debut in the 58th minute.

MLS: Josef Martinez scored twice to extend his MLS-record goals streak to 10 games and host Atlanta United beat New York City FC 2-1.

• Kacper Przybylko and Jack Elliott scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the visiting Houston Dynamo 2-1.

OLYMPICS

VOLLEYBALL: The U.S. men’s team secured a bid to the 2020 Tokyo Games, beating the host Netherlands 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 to go unbeaten in the round-robin Tokyo Volleyball Qualification Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

