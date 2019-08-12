Arrests

7/29 at 4:35 p.m. Adam Bemis, 37, of Timbuktu Drive, Casco, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Scott Hendee on Main Street.

7/30 at 11:55 p.m. Patrick Weber, 43, of Blanchard Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road, and charged with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

8/1 at 12:58 a.m. Scott Hood, 36, of Summit Road, Gray, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road.

8/1 at 4:03 p.m. Arthur Lloyd, 32, of Knowles Avenue, Milo, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Kirk Mazuzan on Blanchard Road.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 29 to Aug. 4.

Mailbox thefts

Police are looking into reports of thefts from mailboxes around June 15 in the Range Road area. The mailboxes were left open. Police have found more mailboxes that were accessed, and are asking Cumberland residents with missing mail around June 15, or related information, to email Officer Benjamin Burnes at [email protected].

Fire calls

7/30 at 7:55 p.m. Smoke detector activation on U.S. Route 1.

8/4 at 11:25 p.m. Alarm activation at Cumberland Service Plaza.

8/7 at 3:20 a.m. Alarm activation at Cumberland Service Plaza.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from July 30 to Aug. 7.

