FALMOUTH — Lunt Road will close to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic at night this week and next week, when the old Lunt Road bridge will be removed.

Interstate 295 northbound and southbound lanes will also see single-lane closures. Signs will direct vehicles along alternate routes.

Lunt Road will be closed this week through Friday morning from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. The Interstate 295 closures will run this week until Friday morning from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

The week of Aug. 19, Lunt Road will be closed from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. between Sunday, Aug. 18, and the morning of Friday, Aug. 23. During that same time, the Interstate 295 lanes will be closed from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

