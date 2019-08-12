Arrests

8/4 at 8:36 p.m. Mitchell Foster, 25, of Chelsea Way, Cumberland, was arrested by Sgt. Michael Brown on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/8 at 10:14 a.m. Donald Murphy, 59, of Beechwood Lane, Lewiston, was arrested by Sgt. George Savidge and Officer Alex Beaton in West Falmouth and charged with domestic violence elevated aggravated assault, aggravated reckless conduct, burglary, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

8/4 at 1:19 a.m. Awo Ahmed Ali, 22, of Stone Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Sgt. Michael Brown on Gray Road on a charge of criminal speed.

8/5 at 12:05 p.m. Christopher Peacock, 47, of Harriet Way, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Robert Ryder on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

8/2 at 5:32 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

8/3 at 8:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Pleasant Hill Road.

8/5 at 1:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Woods Road.

8/6 at 6:57 a.m. Fire alarm on Woodville Road.

8/6 at 5:20 p.m. Fire alarm on Waites Landing Road.

8/8 at 10:30 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from Aug. 2-9.

