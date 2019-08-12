Arrests
No arrests or summonses were reported from Aug. 5-11.
Fire calls
8/9 at 2:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Route 196 and Village Drive.
8/9 at 8:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cathance Road.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Aug. 5-12.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Dept. promotes from within for next deputy chief
-
Portland Forecaster
New Portland garage adds Arts District parking option
-
The Forecaster
Out & About: Double the fun from Maine State Music Theatre
-
Nation & World
Hong Kong cancels all flights as protesters occupy airport
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cosby appeal to test limits of #MeToo-era justice