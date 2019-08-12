Arrests

No arrests or summonses were reported from Aug. 5-11.

Fire calls

8/9 at 2:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Route 196 and Village Drive.

8/9 at 8:06 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cathance Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Aug. 5-12.

