243 Congress St., Portland.
(207) 761-2151.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
Ferdinandhomestore.com
Photo courtesy of Ferdinand Home Store
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Dept. promotes from within for next deputy chief
-
Portland Forecaster
New Portland garage adds Arts District parking option
-
The Forecaster
Out & About: Double the fun from Maine State Music Theatre
-
Nation & World
Hong Kong cancels all flights as protesters occupy airport
-
Arts & Entertainment
Cosby appeal to test limits of #MeToo-era justice