WESTBROOK — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at about 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Cumberland Street, but want the public to know there is no active danger.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“This case is actively being investigated by Westbrook Police, and because of that, we are not releasing any further information at this time,” Capt. Steve Goldberg said Monday. “We will note that the public should not be alarmed and is not in any danger. We will release further information as soon as we can without it jeopardizing the investigation.”

