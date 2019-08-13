NEW HIRES

Jennifer Caron joined the Maine Life Real Estate team of eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage.

Caron, of Portland, joined the agency after working for 25-years in the health care industry. She achieved the Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation awarded by the National Association of REALTORS.

OTELCO added two employees to its Bangor office.

Robert Boyorak and Mark Houde joined OTELCO as a technical support technicians in the company.

Boyorak brings seven years of tech support experience at OpenTable. He lives in Winterport.

Houde has an associates degree in computer systems technology from Eastern Maine Community College.

Christopher Caiazzo joined Great Works Internet as the company’s new director of customer operations.

Caiazzo brings experience in sales and business development. He is also member of the 129th Legislature, representing Scarborough.

PROMOTIONS

The Maine Community Foundation promoted Laura Lee to director of grantmaking.

Lee, of Brunswick, joined MaineCF in 2015 and was previously a senior program officer. She will oversee the foundation’s competitive grant programs.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The US Green Building Council awarded Geiger with LEED certification at the gold level for its Lewiston headquarters.

In 2017, Geiger began the extensive renovation project that transformed its global headquarters, which includes 696-panel solar array which generates 100 percent of the building’s electricity. Today annual energy usage is less than 40 percent of what it was prior to construction due to energy-efficient LED lights, super-insulated walls and ceilings, and a natural gas heating system with a 96 percent efficiency rating.

