BASEBALL

Brian Serven hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a three-run homer in the fourth, setting the Hartford Yard Goats on their way to a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday in an Eastern League game at Hartford, Connecticut.

Austin Rei had given Portland a lead with a two-run double in the second.

• Sea Dogs infielders C.J. Chatham and Deiner Lopez were promoted to Triple-A Pawtucket, while right-hander Jake Cosart was assigned to short-season Lowell. Portland also activated infielder Jerry Downs from the injured list and received shortstop Nick Lovullo from High-A Salem.

OLYMPICS: Former major league managers Willie Randolph and Bryan Price will be part of Manager Joe Girardi’s coaching staff for Team USA during a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Games.

Randoph will be the third base coach and Price the pitching coach. Also on the staff are Scott Brosius (bench), Roly de Armas (bullpen), Phil Plantier (hitting) and Ernie Young (first base).

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Venus Williams reached the third round with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) upset of defending champion Kiki Bertens in the U.S Open tuneup outside Cincinnati.

In another upset, 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber fell to unseeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7), 6-2.

• On the men’s side, Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round with a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Grigor Dimitrov, and fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem withdrew because of illness.

U.S. OPEN: Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old from Florida who made a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, received a wild-card entry for the U.S. Open’s main draw.

• Juan Martin del Potro, the 2009 champion, has withdrawn because he is still recovering from surgery on his right knee.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The arbitrator in the dispute between UConn and Kevin Ollie ruled that the former coach is protected by a union contract, meaning the school must show serious misconduct to fire an employee for “just cause.”

UConn had argued that Ollie’s personal contract superseded the union deal, allowing it to fire him in March 2018 for a broader range of offenses.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Denver Nuggets signed free agent P.J. Dozier to a training camp contract. The 6-foot-6 guard played on a two-way contract with the Celtics last season, appearing in six games with Boston and 46 with the G League’s Maine Red Claws. He averaged 21.1 points for Maine.

WNBA: Mercury center Brittney Griner was suspended three games for her role in a fight in the Dallas-Phoenix game Saturday.

Dallas forwards Kayla Thornton and Kristine Anigwe were each suspended two games.

