Milltown Roadshow, based in the Bridgton area, will perform Americana music from various genres along with original songs Saturday, Aug. 17, at Saco River Theatre. Courtesy photo

Music

Aug. 17

Milltown Roadshow, five-piece Americana band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills.  Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Aug. 24

Sisters of Slide: Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar, blues, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Primitive Man, country-rock, 7 p.m. Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 children.

Theater

Aug. 16-18

“Children of Eden Jr.,” musical based on Book of Genesis, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, $5 under 5, schoolhousearts.org.

Poetry

Aug. 17

Open Reading, Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. Suggested donation: $4. Light refreshments.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

 

