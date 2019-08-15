Music
Aug. 17
Milltown Roadshow, five-piece Americana band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.
Aug. 24
Sisters of Slide: Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar, blues, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.
Primitive Man, country-rock, 7 p.m. Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 children.
Theater
Aug. 16-18
“Children of Eden Jr.,” musical based on Book of Genesis, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, $5 under 5, schoolhousearts.org.
Poetry
Aug. 17
Open Reading, Lowry’s Lodge Poetry Series, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. Suggested donation: $4. Light refreshments.
