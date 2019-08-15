NEW HIRES

Steve Duhaime joined Jewett Construction in Scarborough as a project manager.

Duhaime, of Freeport, brings 10 years of experience managing large-scale construction projects throughout New York, Massachusetts and Maine.

Aleena Blankenship joined Demont Associates in Portland as an associate.

Blankenship is a graduate of Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, and the AmeriCorps program.

PROMOTIONS

Denis Lafreniere Jr. was named director of the office of property management for the Diocese of Portland.

Lafreniere had served as business coordinator of the Portland Peninsula and Island Parishes, a position he has held since 2009.

Lafreniere is currently the chairman of the board of directors for Deering Pavilion in Portland and the Diocese of Portland’s Cemetery Board. He is a member of the board of directors for the Diocese of Portland’s Bureau of Housing and a member of the Catholic Charities Maine Financial Management Committee.

Cynthia Elwood was named principal of Holy Cross School in South Portland.

Elwood served as a middle school math teacher at Holy Cross during the 2018-19 academic year. Prior to working at Holy Cross, she qas principal of St. Pius X Catholic School in Dallas for five years.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The Girl Scouts of Maine recognized Catherine Lamson and Quincy Hentzel as 2019 Women of Distinction.

Lamson is senior vice president and chief administrative officer of The MEMIC Group.

Hentzel is president and chief executive officer of Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce.

