NEW HIRES

Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires.

Melanie Rand, DO, joined the Weight & Wellness Program at Maine Medical Center.

Rand, of Brunswick, completed her residency at Eastern Maine Medical Center Family Practice in Bangor. She is board certified in obesity medicine and family medicine.

Crystal Fox, MD, joined the division of hospital medicine at MMP.

Fox completed her residency at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, where she stayed on as a hospitalist and associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Amy Buczkowski, MD, joined the pediatric hospital medicine department at MMP.

Buczkowski completed her residency in pediatrics at Maine Medical Center, which included an additional year acting as chief resident.

Richard E. Royal, MD, joined MMP Division of Surgical Oncology.

Royal previously worked at MD Anderson Cancer Center where he was a tenured professor in surgery.

Benjamina Razsa, MD, joined the hospital medicine department at MMP.

Razsa completed her residency at Maine Medical Center. Her clinical interests include general internal medicine.

Rena Paris, MD, has joined Maine Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry.

Paris completed her residency MMC, where she served as chief resident of inpatient psychiatry.

Brock Libby, MD, joined MMP – South Portland Pediatrics.

Libby completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Virginia, which included an additional year acting as chief resident. He finished his training this year with an adolescent medicine fellowship at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Raymond Klein, MD, joined the hospital medicine department at MMP.

Klein completed his residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was chief resident.

Jason Moran, MD, joined MMP as a medical hematologist/oncologist.

Moran completed his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he served as chief medical resident, chief fellow, and served as an instructor at Harvard Medical School. He also completed a transitional year of residency training at Massachusetts General Hospital in anatomic and clinical pathology.

“Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: