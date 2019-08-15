School bus routes

Darryl Wright, School Committee chairman, last week reminded parents who might have changes in bus runs to contact the Transportation Department. The transportation office can be reached at 893-2547.

Bus schedules will be posted Friday, Aug. 16, on the district web site www.gorhamschools.org.

School start dates

The School Department reports Gorham schools will re-open for teachers on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27. Students in grades K, 6 and 9 will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and all other students will begin Thursday, Aug. 29.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 8 that the U.S. public debt was $22,327,888,143,759.66.

