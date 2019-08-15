School bus routes
Darryl Wright, School Committee chairman, last week reminded parents who might have changes in bus runs to contact the Transportation Department. The transportation office can be reached at 893-2547.
Bus schedules will be posted Friday, Aug. 16, on the district web site www.gorhamschools.org.
School start dates
The School Department reports Gorham schools will re-open for teachers on Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27. Students in grades K, 6 and 9 will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and all other students will begin Thursday, Aug. 29.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 8 that the U.S. public debt was $22,327,888,143,759.66.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Aug. 15
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Aug. 15
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: Aug. 15
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Aug. 15
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick cultural broker hopes to ease transition for asylum-seekers