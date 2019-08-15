Maine’s highest court on Thursday upheld the 3-year suspension of an Auburn lawyer who ran unsuccessfully for district attorney last year.

Seth Carey’s right to practice law was suspended for three years in December 2018. He appealed that suspension. Sun Journal file photo

A judge had ruled in December that Seth Carey had committed sexual assault, tampered with a witness and failed to comply with a previous interim suspension order, among other violations.

Carey appealed that decision earlier this year.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court affirmed the judge’s suspension order on Thursday, writing in a 24-page decision that the judge “did not err by imposing a more moderate sanction that is tailored to reasonably protect the public and the courts, while still allowing Carey the opportunity to rehabilitate and demonstrate a capacity to abide by the rules and ethical standards that govern the conduct of all attorneys licensed to practice in Maine — a demonstration that Carey will need to make in order to re-enter the practice of law after at least three years.”

