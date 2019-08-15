Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Aug. 16, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Two kinds of beans, American chop suey, potato salad, red hot dogs, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. $8.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, American chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.

Free lunch – Tuesday, Aug. 20, noon-1 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Free community super summer salad smorgasbord luncheon.

Seniors lunch – Wednesday, Aug. 21, 11:30 a.m.-1 pm., Good Shepherd, United Methodist Church, 151 W. Gray Road, Gray. American chop suey, salad, dessert. Donations accepted.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and good fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: