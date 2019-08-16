WINDHAM — There will be a soil health tour of Bumbleroot Organic Farm, 196 Highland Cliff Road, on Aug. 29 from 5-7 p.m.

The free event includes a tour of the cover crop-based no-till tarping trial plots, demonstrations of farming equipment and implements and a discussion of soil health-building strategies for farms of all scales and production types.

Online registration is required; visit extension.umaine.edu. For more information, contact Rebecca Gray at 781-6099.

