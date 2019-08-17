CYCLING

A Massachusetts man and a Pennsylvania woman won the grueling race up Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the highest peak in the northeastern United States.

Erik Levinsohn, 29, of Boston and Stefanie Sydlik, 34, of Pittsburgh beat the competition in the men’s and women’s divisions of the 7.6-mile Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb to the summit at 6,288 feet Saturday.

Riders deal with a steep grade that averages 12 percent and rises to 22 percent at the finish, as well as Mount Washington’s unpredictable weather.

RIDER DIES: Felice Gimondi, one of only seven cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta – died in Rome at age 76.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Gabriel Jesus was denied an injury-time winner by an intervention from the video assistant referee as Manchester City had to settle for 2-2 tie at home with Tottenham Hotspur.

Gabriel Jesus looked to have claimed victory for City following a corner in the second minute of stoppage time but his strike was nullified for a handball by Aymeric Laporte, who stretched to reach the ball with his head.

• Liverpool posted a club-record 11th straight league victory, dating to last season, with a 2-1 triumph at Southampton despite a late blunder by goalkeeper Adrian.

SPANISH LEAGUE: Karim Benzema scored a goal and set up another as Real Madrid began its season with a comfortable 3-1 win at Celta Vigo.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Ashleigh Barty was upset by Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals at Mason, Ohio, missing her chance to return to the No. 1 ranking ahead of the U.S. Open.

Barty dropped an opening set for the third straight match but couldn’t overcome the slow start this time. A resurgent Kuznetsova earned her third win over a Top 10 player this week and reached a final for the first time this season.

HORSE RACING

MONMOUTH OAKS: Horologist upset Jaywalk, last year’s juvenile filly champion, in the $162,500 event at Monmouth Park at Oceanport, New Jersey.

As expected, the 1-5 favorite Jaywalk set the pace until Horologist made a strong run along the rail on the final turn. She slipped by to win by three-quarters of a length in the stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Florida and Miami scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, more than 20 years since the schools last met during back-to-back regular seasons.

The last time the longtime rivals scheduled a home-and-home series, Steve Spurrier was on the Florida sideline and Miami was entering the final years of one of the greatest runs in college football. The Gators will be home against the Hurricanes in 2024 before heading to south Florida in 2025.

