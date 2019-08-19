FALMOUTH — The town is offering property tax assistance to all seniors 62 and older who have an annual household income of $40,000 or less.

Recipients will be refunded a proportional share of the available program funds based on income level. Applications are due Oct. 16 and refunds will be available by mid-November.

Information sessions will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. All sessions will be held at the Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road.

For more information call Kim Doyon, the town’s senior services coordinator, at 699-5330.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: