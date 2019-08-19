PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence police say a 34-year-old man has been found shot to death inside an SUV.
Officers responded to a parking lot at the corner of Eddy and Porter streets in Providence at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim, identified as Adrian Shepard, of Providence, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to broadcast reports, the driver’s side window appeared to have been shot out and glass covered the ground.
There was no word on arrests or a possible motive.
Police say there is no known connection between the homicide and a non-fatal shooting at a city nightclub at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The death was the city’s ninth homicide of the year.
