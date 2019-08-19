PORTLAND — Longtime Police Department Officer James Sweatt has been named interim chief following the resignation earlier this month of acting Chief Vern Malloch.

Sweatt, a member of the department since 1989, was named interim assistant chief in July 2018 when Malloch, then the assistant chief, was appointed acting police chief after Michael Sauschuck stepped down to become an assistant city manager. Malloch, a finalist to permanently replace Sauschuck, retired earlier this month after 35 years in the department.

Sweatt is expected to serve in the interim role until Sept. 9 when Frank Clark, a lieutenant in the South Portland Police Department, takes over leadership of the department.

