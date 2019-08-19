Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 12-18.
Summonses
8/17 at 12:23 a.m. Justin J. Scott, 3o, of Bond Springs Road, West Newfield, was issued a summons on West Main Street by Officer Derek Lucas on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
8/12 at 12:38 a.m. Alarm on Greely Road.
8/12 at 2:08 a.m. Alarm on Greely Road.
8/12 at 1:05 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
8/13 at 9:43 a.m. Alarm on Beech Tree Lane.
8/14 at 6:52 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/14 at 4:23 p.m. Accident at East Main and Bayview streets.
8/14 at 11:14 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
8/15 at 3:04 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/15 at 3:13 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
8/17 at 4:26 a.m. Alarm on Leighton Road.
8/17 at 9:17 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
8/17 at 11:51 a.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
8/17 at 12:02 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
8/17 at 5:49 p.m. Assist Falmouth.
8/18 at 11:53 a.m. Accident on Main Street.
8/18 at 4:50 p.m. K-9 tracking on East Elm Street.
8/18 at 7:18 p.m. Accident on Ledge Road.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Aug. 12-18.
