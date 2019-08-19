Columnist John Balentine’s argument that we need to “stop talking about race” is extremely misguided. By not talking about race we normalize a system designed to benefit whites over other groups in society and we erase from the public consciousness the many injustices being suffered by black and brown people throughout the country. This includes an uptick in murderous attacks against people of color by white supremacists, such as the recent shooting in El Paso, which was the largest massacre of Latinos in U.S. history. When Balentine says “ordinary citizens … are sick of it all” he clearly means white people are sick of all the race talk. This type of rhetoric furthers a dangerous narrative that “ordinary citizens” are white and everybody else is different and potentially un-American. Only by talking about race do we take the first steps towards making the United States a more just and equitable place.

Logan Puck

Portland

