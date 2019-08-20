Arrests

8/7 at 8:16 p.m. Eric Hay, 51, of Winterberry Court, was arrested by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Winterberry Court on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 5-11.

Fire calls

8/13 at 1:55 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Aug. 7-13.

