Bath
Tues. 8/27 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee CH
Wed. 8/28 4 p.m. Transportation Committee CH
Brunswick
Mon. 8/26 3 p.m. Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority TH
Harpswell
Mon. 8/26 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit
Tues. 8/27 5 p.m. Marine Resources TO
Wed. 8/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Thur. 8/29 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Topsham
Mon. 8/26 5:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen TH
