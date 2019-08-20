Bath

Tues.  8/27  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  CH

Wed.  8/28  4  p.m.  Transportation Committee  CH

Brunswick

Mon.  8/26  3 p.m.  Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  8/26  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Tues.  8/27  5 p.m.  Marine Resources  TO

Wed.  8/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals  TO

Thur.  8/29  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TO

Topsham

Mon.  8/26  5:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  TH

