Since 2007, Harvest on the Harbor has celebrated Portland and Maine’s locally owned restaurants, distilleries, breweries, and specialty food producers. This year’s event is Oct 17-20 at Brick South, Thompson’s Point, in Portland.

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

Activities include a Chef & Farmer Harvest Dinner (Oct. 17); Maine Lobster Chef of the Year Luncheon and Competition, and Craft Distillers’ Tasting (Oct. 18); Bloody Mary Brunch, and Oysterfest (Oct. 19), and Market Brunch and Market on the Harbor (Oct. 20). Tickets for each event are priced separately and available at https://harvestontheharbor.com/.

Food & Beverage Events

Aug. 24

Bow Street Market tasting with wines from France to Freeport, 3:30-6 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Aug. 27

Pesto 3 Ways cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50, 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, reservations required. For a complete list of classes, check ACooksEmporium.com.

Aug. 29

Bow Street Market tasting with Henniker Brewing, 3:30-5:30 p.m., 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Kids Pizza Cooking Class, Now You’re Cooking, 5-7 p.m., $35, 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, reservations required. The kids will make pizza, brownies, and watermelon lemonade.

Aug. 31

De ‘Nada will be in the tasting room at Moderation Brewing selling empanadas and alfajores, noon,

103 Maine St., Brunswick, 406-2112.

Sept. 8

Crystal Spring Farm Festival, noon-4 p.m., 277 Pleasant Hill Road, Brunswick, 729-1112, $10 adults, $5 kids 10 and up, kids 9 and under free. Tickets at https://www.btlt.org/events/crystal-spring-farm-festival/. Family friendly, food vendors, wine and beer.

Sept. 10

Soup Basics cooking class, Now You’re Cooking, 6-8pm, $50, 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402, reservations required.

Sept. 21

Pints on the Pier at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 4-7:30 p.m. Events include some of Maine’s best craft brewers and a variety of food trucks. Tickets $15-$32 plus ticket fee at Eventbrite.

Sept. 26

Summer Graze with Fore River Brewing and Cold River Distillery 6-9 p.m., Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite; five courses served family-style with catering by The Black Tie Co.

Sept. 28

Wolfe’s Neck Center’s 23rd Annual Harvest Dance, 6-10 p.m., Mallet Barn, 713 Wolfe’s Neck Road, Freeport, 865-4469, $25 per person, 21-plus event. Tickets at https://wolfesneckfarm.tfaforms.net/147.

Food Features

Royal River Grill House is celebrating filet mignon by offering new filet toppings like Crab Oscar, Lobster Oscar, Scallops au Poivre, and Shrimp Scampi; 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth, 846-1226.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: