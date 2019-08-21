Arrests
8/9 at 9:37 p.m. Karen Lambert, 54, of Hill Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
8/13 at 4:04 p.m. Brandon Campbell, 31, of Elm Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on two warrants.
8/16 at 12:30 a.m. Joshua Groat, 21, of Pinehurst Drive, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.
8/18 at 2:07 a.m. Dylan Quimby, 26, of Greene, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
8/13 at 10 p.m. Joseph Jackson, 21, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Bryan on a charge of criminal speeding.
8/13 at noon: Roy Marshall, 29, of Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of operating under suspension.
8/16 at 10 a.m. Nathan Colby, 36, of Charles Street, was issued a summons by Officer McIntire on a charge of theft.
Fire Calls
8/12 at 5:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on State Road and Leeman Highway
8/13 at 8:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.
8/13 at 4:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Oak Grove Avenue and Judkins Avenue.
8/15 at 1:21 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
8/16 at 10:15 a.m. Public service on Pleasant Street.
8/17 at 4:02 p.m. Rescue assist on Front Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Aug. 12-18.
