Arrests

8/9 at 9:37 p.m. Karen Lambert, 54, of Hill Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

8/13 at 4:04 p.m. Brandon Campbell, 31, of Elm Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on two warrants.

8/16 at 12:30 a.m. Joshua Groat, 21, of Pinehurst Drive, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended license.

8/18 at 2:07 a.m. Dylan Quimby, 26, of Greene, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

8/13 at 10 p.m. Joseph Jackson, 21, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Bryan on a charge of criminal speeding.

8/13 at noon: Roy Marshall, 29, of Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of operating under suspension.

8/16 at 10 a.m. Nathan Colby, 36, of Charles Street, was issued a summons by Officer McIntire on a charge of theft.

Fire Calls

8/12 at 5:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on State Road and Leeman Highway

8/13 at 8:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.

8/13 at 4:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Oak Grove Avenue and Judkins Avenue.

8/15 at 1:21 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/16 at 10:15 a.m. Public service on Pleasant Street.

8/17 at 4:02 p.m. Rescue assist on Front Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Aug. 12-18.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: