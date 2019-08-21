BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield did some damage control after taking a surprising shot at a fellow NFL quarterback.

Claiming he was taken out of context, Mayfield said Wednesday that he reached out to New York Giants rookie QB Daniel Jones after making some biting comments about the first-round draft pick in an interview.

Mayfield acknowledged that he told GQ he was surprised New York selected Jones – “blows my mind” he told the magazine in April – but that he didn’t mean any disrespect toward Jones and that some of his comments were pieced together.

Mayfield said he sent text messages to Jones on Tuesday to make sure he understood he didn’t mean any harm.

Mayfield said Jones appreciated the gesture.

“He was very nice,” Mayfield said. “Everything that people have said about him, he was cordial. He said, ‘no worries, man.”’

MEDIA: NBC will use a Skycam as its primary camera during the preseason game Sunday between the Steelers and Titans.

The network has refined some things after receiving plenty of critical reviews the last time it tried this.

The camera will be approximately 50 feet above the ground and perpendicular to the line of scrimmage. Skycams are normally 22 feet above the ground and positioned behind the offense or defense.

DOLPHINS: Receiver Jakeem Grant signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $24 million through the 2023 season.

Grant’s three career touchdowns on returns are tied for the most in team history. He has only 34 career receptions for 471 yards and four touchdowns, but is expected to play a significant role in first-year coach Brian Flores’ offense this season.

JETS: Linebacker Brandon Copeland was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

SAINTS: New Orleans added linebacker Will Compton and offensive lineman Fisayo Awolaja to its training camp roster.

