Music

Aug. 24

Sisters of Slide: Rory Block and Cindy Cashdollar, blues, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Primitive Man, country-rock, 7 p.m. Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Suggested donation: $10 adults, $5 children.

Aug. 25

An Evening of Acoustic Music with Ian Flanigan, release of EP “Give Me Color,” 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. Tickets $20-$25, brownpapertickets.com.

Aug. 30

Inanna: Sisters in Rhythm, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Katherine Rhoda, folk, 7 p.m., Arts Center at 8 Hancock Avenue, Hiram, suggested donation $10 adults/$5 child. BYOB.

Sept. 7

Connla, Irish music, 7:30 pm, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Theater

Sept. 6-8

“Fortune,” by Deborah Zoe Laufer, romantic comedy, opener in season celebrating women playwrights and directors, University of Southern Maine Theatre Dept., 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus. Donation. usm.maine.edu/theatre

Film

Aug. 24

Maine Outdoor Film Festival, eight short outdoor adventure films, 8 p.m., Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Free. Held in conjunction with Rippleffect organization, sponsored by Rock Row. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

Sept. 6

“The Lion King” on 17-foot screen, Westbrook Youth Football Family Night, gates open 7 p.m., movie 8 p.m., Cornelia Warren Field, Westbrook. Portland Pie pizza provided, other refreshments available. $5 adults, $2 kids, $20 max family.

Auditions

Aug. 23-24

“All Shook Up,” Gorham Arts Alliance November show, roles for ages 14 and up, 5-8 p.m. Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Gorham Arts Center, 34 School St., Gorham. Callbacks Aug. 25. gorhamarts.org/community-theatre

Sept. 7

“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque,” Vivid Motion winter show, 10 a.m. Drouin Dance Center, Westbrook. Seeking dancers trained in any style, ages 18 and up. vividmotion.org

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: