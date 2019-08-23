WINDHAM — The town received 14 applications in its third search for a permanent town manager.

The Town Council will meet in executive session Tuesday, Aug. 27, to review the applications and discuss the timeline for the process, according to interim Town Manager Don Gerrish.

Windham has been searching for a new town manager since October 2018 when Tony Plante left with a $175,000 severance package amid turmoil on the council about his job performance.

Two previous searches for a permanent manager have been unsuccessful, with a recent finalist turning down the council’s offer in favor of another position.

