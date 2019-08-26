BRIDGTON — The Lake Region Community Chorus is recruiting singers for its winter session.

The chorus welcomes altos, tenors and basses but especially needs Sopranos. Auditions are not required.

The first rehearsal will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Twitchell Chapel at Bridgton Academy.

Rehearsals are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday evenings. Registration begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, and there is a $25 registration fee that helps cover the cost of the music. There is a two-week trial period, if needed. Concerts are scheduled for Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

For more information, contact Jan Jukkola at [email protected] or 647-2584.

