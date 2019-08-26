“A thousand generations, but this is your fight.”

The voiceover of Mark Hamil’s Luke spans scenes from all nine Skywalker Saga movies as it builds to spotlighting the battle that lies before Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Disney/Lucas film’s “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker,” in the latest two-minute teaser.

The film’s new trailer, shown to an audience over the weekend at Disney’s D23 Expo, was released online Monday morning – as the hype and anticipation gather for the December release of J.J. Abrams’s “Rise,” which caps the franchise’s third trilogy.

We glimpse Rey ready to lock light sabers with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in a showdown that mirrors the Star Wars poster image released over the weekend. And the camera holds on a dark-hooded Rey as she turns on a double-sided red light saber – a moment that had “Dark Rey” trending on Twitter. The contrast is stark; earlier, we see her wield a blue light saber in the brightly lit woods.

The teaser sparks the question: Is this vision of “dark side” Rey a bit of misdirection?

Elsewhere, C-3P0 glows with menacingly red eyes. Resistance fighters Finn (John Boyega) and the new Jannah (Naomi Ackie) encounter Star Destroyers. And Leia (the late Carrie Fisher) promises to be a presence.

“Rise of Skywalker,” which opens Dec. 20, returns Abrams to the director’s chair after he guided 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” which introduced Rey, Kylo, Finn and Poe (Oscar Isaac) and set box-office records.

