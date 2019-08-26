Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 18-16.
Summonses
8/25 at 12:02 a.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of criminal speed.
Fire calls
8/18 at 11:53 a.m. Accident on Main Street.
8/18 at 7:18 p.m. Accident on Ledge Road.
8/19 at 2:07 p.m. Accident on Granite Street.
8/20 at 9:45 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
8/20 at 2:26 p.m. Fire on Madeleine Point Road.
8/21 at 12:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Church Street.
8/21 at 8:46 p.m. Alarm on Royall Point Road.
8/21 at 3:13 p.m. Odor of smoke on Interstate 295.
8/21 at 3:48 p.m. Odor of smoke on Granite Street.
8/22 at 2:57 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Main Street.
8/22 at 6:30 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on East Main Street.
8/23 at 11:19 a.m. Accident on Main Street.
8/23 at 1:46 p.m. Alarm on Bowdoin Street.
8/23 at 2:00 p.m. Alarm on Beech Tree Lane.
8/23 at 7:14 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on West Main Street.
8/24 at 11:01 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on West Main Street.
8/24 at 11:55 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
8/24 at 12:36 p.m. Accident at Main and Cleaves streets.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Aug. 18-26.
