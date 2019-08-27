Pleased to see JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon acknowledging the problem of how corporations treat their employees and customers in your front-page report today (“Top CEOS: Max profits can’t continue to be primary goal,” Aug. 20).

But we the customers should not expect the corporate world to attend to our needs. We have the power to do so – we just haven’t learned how to use it yet. And, by the way, we shouldn’t expect government to do it, either. They are more dependent on the corporate world than the rest of us are.

James Tierney

Brunswick

