PORTLAND — City voters will have a choice when it comes to the next mayor, with incumbent Ethan Strimling facing at least two challengers in November.

Nine people took out papers for the position and, after Monday’s deadline to file, District 2 City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau and former School Board member Kathleen Snyder were confirmed as contendersto replace Strimling, who also filed papers.

Thaddeus St. John and Travis Curran also returned papers to run for mayor, but their paperwork was still being processed by the city clerk’s office as of Tuesday morning. Joseph Bernatche, Justin Costa, Mark Hodgdon and Ronald Gordius III also took out nomination papers, but did not return signed petitions.

Five candidates filed for the District 3 City Council seat held by Councilor Brian Batson, who is not seeking another term. They include former Councilor Edward Suslovic, Tae Chong and Lalah Kargar, all of whom qualified to be on the ballot in November. Nomination papers filed by Andrew Graham and Andrew Volk were bring processed Tuesday morning.

Incumbent at-large Councilor Pious Ali will be uncontested on the Nov. 5 ballot. Raymondo Rezendes, Kenneth Capron, Scott Patterson and Jessica Falero took out papers, but none of them returned papers by the deadline.

There will be a race for the District 3 School Board seat held by Laurie Davis, who is not seeking re-election. Adam Burk and Samuel Rosenthal are the candidates who filed.

There won’t be races, however, for two at-large School Board seats. Incumbents Anna Trevorrow and Roberto Rodriguez both returned papers to seek re-election; as of Tuesday morning, Trevorrow had qualified for the November ballot. Chase Hewitt took out petitions, but didn’t return the papers in time.

Mary Winchester is running for one of the three open Peaks Island Council seats and was the only person to return papers for that office.

