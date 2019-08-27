PORTLAND — Still dealing with a serious blood shortage, the American Red Cross will hold a special event called “Out for Blood” on Friday, Aug. 30, with radio personalities, and chances to earn a $3 Dunkin’ Donuts gift certificate and a limited edition Red Cross tote.

Out for Blood will take place at five locations, including Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. The blood drive, at 88 Spring St., takes place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

In addition, during the month of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Red Cross will offer donors a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut. Thousands of children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year, and many will need blood products regularly during treatment.

