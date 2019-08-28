WESTBROOK — A Bath Savings Bank branch will be open for business at the corner of William Clark Drive and Spring Street sometime next year.

Construction on a 3,000-square-foot building is scheduled to start in the spring of 2020 and is expected to take about six months.

“(Westbrook) was a market (Bath Savings) identified awhile ago and they felt they could service the market well and expand their existing areas,” developer David Latulippe said.

The driveway will be off Spring Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: