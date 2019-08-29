If one wants to know the reasons for the drop in enrollment at Deering High School, ask the people who make the decision where to attend this coming year: i.e., the parents.
A carefully prepared survey should have the answers. The opinions of a few teachers, students, parents and administrators won’t give us that information.
Anne S. Richmond
Cape Elizabeth
