Former Harpswell resident and Hyde School dean Matt Newberg will be the new head of school at the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences.

Newberg spent 14 years at Hyde School in Bath, where he served in a variety of roles: teacher, coach, director of the school’s performing arts program, and dean of students and faculty, respectively.

A native of Syracuse, New York, Newberg grew up in Harpswell and earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental education at the University of Vermont, where he developed and taught his own environmental studies curriculum.

Newberg earned a certificate in leadership studies from the University of Southern Maine in 2018 and also holds an assistant principal certification from the Maine Department of Education.

“What excited me the most in learning about this position was how multifaceted and dynamic it is, and that’s a testament to what they’ve built here at MeANS,” Newberg said in a statement. “It’s not just about being an administrator; it’s about being involved in the classroom, being with students and teachers and understanding their experience.”

Founded in 2012, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences offers classes in farming, forestry, sustainability, alternative energy and other science-based fields.

The goal of the curriculum is to help students gain knowledge through hands-on projects, experiential learning and targeted courses, Newberg said.

The school is located on the campus of Good Will-Hinckley, an organization that’s been providing educational and other resources to young people in need for more than 130 years.

“Matt brings a wealth of talent to the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences,” said Cheryl Bulmer board chairwoman. “We’re very excited to have him on board to work with the students, staff, board, Charter Commission and community to ensure MeANS continues to grow and prosper.”

“We know that Matt brings a wealth of knowledge to help us create a respectful, responsible and community-centered school environment, and we look forward to him developing meaningful relationships with everyone within the MeANS community.”

