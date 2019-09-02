Longtime Maine artist David Driskell will discuss three of his favorite topics in a conversation with cultural anthropologist Myron Beasley at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland. Driskell’s illustrated talk is titled “A Life in Art, Gardening and Material Culture.”
Driskell is a leading authority on African-American art. His paintings and collages reflect his vision and memory. He works principally in collage and mixed media, and has shown his paintings and prints in galleries and museums across the country.
He was born in Georgia, educated at Howard University and, in 1953, came to Maine to attend the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. He became a summer resident of Maine in 1961.
Beasley is an associate professor of cultural studies at Bates College in Lewiston. His ethnographic research includes exploring the intersection of cultural politics, art and social change.
Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased at cmcanow.org. The talk is presented in partnership with the Indigo Arts Alliance of Portland, which benefits from a portion of the proceeds.
