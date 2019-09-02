PORTLAND — Federal data suggests the labor market in Maine’s urban areas is growing tighter.
Maine Public reports preliminary figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics show the July unemployment rate in the Portland-South Portland metro area dipped nearly half a percentage point, to 1.9%.
That’s the lowest jobless rate in years in any of Maine’s three metro areas.
The July unemployment rate in Lewiston-Auburn dropped two-tenths of a percent, to 2.6%. The Bangor metro area saw a three-tenths of a percent drop to 2.5%.
Maine’s statewide unemployment rate has been below 4% for over three years.
Some businesses say they’re having trouble finding enough workers. Officials warn the shortage could persist with baby boomers reaching retirement age.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine Catholics celebrate 150th anniversary of Portland cathedral
-
Local & State
New owner plans to add speakeasy to Pat’s Pizza Old Port
-
Local & State
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Portland
-
Business
Maine labor market growing tighter, federal data shows
-
Health care
New Trump rule relaxes requirements that medical providers tell patients about interpreters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.