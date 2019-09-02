A 32-year-old Portland woman was stabbed in the hand Monday afternoon during a fight on Oxford Street, Portland police say.

Richard McDowell, 39, was arrested shortly after the altercation and charged with aggravated assault, said Lt. Robert Martin.

Police were called to the area of Preble Street Soup Kitchen on Oxford Street around 12:25 p.m. Monday for a report of multiple people fighting. During that altercation, the woman received a non life-threatening laceration to her hand, Martin said.

McDowell was identified as a suspect and was found hiding in a hallway at 259 Oxford St. He was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail. Police did not immediately say where McDowell is from.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment and has been released.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: